Woll stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Woll was sharp Tuesday, allowing a pair of goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 24-year-old has been solid when called upon this season -- he's now 4-1-0 with a .932 save percentage. Woll could see a few more starting chances down the stretch behind Ilya Samsonov with Matt Murray (concussion) sidelined.
