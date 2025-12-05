Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Exits contest with LBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Woll stopped 22 of 23 shots over the first two periods of the contest before exiting. The Maple Leafs are also missing Anthony Stolarz (upper body), putting their goaltending group in a precarious spot. Dennis Hildeby took over in goal Thursday and would likely see a starting role if Woll is forced to miss additional time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting against Carolina•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sharp in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting in Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Continues to be team's best player•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Makes 35 saves in OT win•