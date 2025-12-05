Woll (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Woll stopped 22 of 23 shots over the first two periods of the contest before exiting. The Maple Leafs are also missing Anthony Stolarz (upper body), putting their goaltending group in a precarious spot. Dennis Hildeby took over in goal Thursday and would likely see a starting role if Woll is forced to miss additional time.