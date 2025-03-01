Woll will get the road start Sunday against the Penguins, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Woll's assignment Sunday in Pittsburgh will likely be followed by Anthony Stolarz playing between the pipes in Toronto's home game against San Jose. The 26-year-old Woll is 20-11-0 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA this season.
