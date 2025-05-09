Woll is slated to start on the road against Florida in Game 3 on Friday.
Woll is 2-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .875 save percentage across two playoff appearances this year. The Maple Leafs have turned to him because Anthony Stolarz is unavailable due to an upper-body injury. Florida ranks fourth in the postseason with 3.71 goals per game.
