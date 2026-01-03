Woll is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Woll will attempt to rebound after allowing four goals on 17 shots before being pulled from Thursday's 6-5 win against Winnipeg. He has an 8-4-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage in 14 outings in 2025-26. The Islanders rank 26th in goals per game with 2.73.