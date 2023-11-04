Woll was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to patrol the blue paint at home versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has been outstanding despite his 3-2-0 record as he has a 1.89 GAA and .942 save percentage. He has taken over from the struggling Ilya Samsonov as the Maple Leafs top netminder at this time. Woll will face the Sabres, who have scored 33 goals in 11 contests this season.