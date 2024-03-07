Woll is set to start on the road against Boston on Thursday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.
Woll will have an opportunity at redemption after he stopped just 23 of 27 shots against the Bruins en route to a 4-1 loss Monday. He's 9-6-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 17 outings this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Takes first loss since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Draws start Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Slick return from injury nets win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Not backing up Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back from conditioning loan•