Woll will patrol the home net versus Boston on Saturday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Woll has been sharp in his last two games, giving up only four goals on 79 shots in a pair shootout victories. He has taken over as the Maple Leafs' No. 1 netminder and is 8-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Bruins will provide a tough matchup as they lead the Atlantic Division with 33 points in 22 games, averaging 31.7 shots per contest.