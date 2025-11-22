Woll will get the starting nod in Montreal on Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll will get his fourth straight start in goal for the Maple Leafs, after missing the start of the season due to personal reasons. He is 1-1-1 with a 2.57 GAA, allowing eight goals on 91 shots. The Canadiens are fifth in NHL scoring, generating 3.35 goals per game.