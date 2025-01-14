Woll will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Stars, Luke Fox of Sportsnet relays.
Woll surrendered five goals on 33 shots in his last start Thursday versus Carolina. The Missouri native has turned aside 117 of 129 shots through four appearances in January, going 3-1-0 in that span. The Stars lost to Ottawa on Sunday, which snapped a seven-game winning streak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Would like a couple goals back•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Will start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Consistency improving•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Projected to start in Philadelphia•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Fourth straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal Saturday•