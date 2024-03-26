Woll will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, Sportsnet's Luke Fox reports.
Woll was excellent in his last start Sunday against the Hurricanes, stopping 41 of 43 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Devils team that's averaging 3.26 goals on the road this year, tied for seventh in the NHL.
