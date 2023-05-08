Woll allowed three goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Woll entered in relief after Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) departed with an injury early in the second period. The 24-year-old Woll would surrender a pair of goals, allowing the Panthers to tie the game 2-2 before Sam Reinhart tallied the winner in overtime. If Samsonov can't return for Game 4, the Leafs may turn back to Woll as they try to avoid a sweep. Woll made seven regular-season starts for Toronto, going 6-1-0 with a .932 save percentage.
