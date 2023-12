Woll kicked out 33 of 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

Woll allowed a goal in each period, including the overtime frame. He's struggled lately, surrendering a minimum of three goals in six of his last seven contests, though he still has a 4-2-1 record over that span. Through 14 games this year, Woll is 8-5-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .915 save percentage.