Woll stopped 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina.

Toronto was outshot by the visitors 36-26 in the contest. However, Woll only really wobbled in the second period, as he got beaten three times on 17 shots -- once on a power play, once shorthanded, and once on a penalty shot by Eric Robinson. There wasn't much the 27-year-old Woll could do on Alexander Nikishin's laser off the post in OT. Woll has just one win in eight outings since the Olympic break, going 1-5-2 with a 3.70 GAA and .893 save percentage.