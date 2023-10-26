Woll was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Dallas.
Woll is riding a two-game winning streak in which he has allowed just one goal on a combined 65 shots (.985 save percentage). With Ilya Samsonov struggling, including getting pulled in his last appearance, Woll looks poised to get an extended run as the starter as long as he continues to perform at a high level.
