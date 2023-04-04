Woll was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports, indicating he'll patrol the blue paint at home versus Columbus.

Woll will look to extend his three-game winning streak in Tuesday's clash with Columbus. The 24-year-old backstop has already matched his games played (four) and win totals (three) from last year and could set new career bests against the lowly Blue Jackets. With Matt Murray (concussion) unavailable, Woll will at least serve as the No. 2 option behind Ilya Samsonov with the playoffs right around the corner.