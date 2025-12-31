Woll made 33 saves in a 4-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Woll dazzled several times, in particular a miraculous reach-back with his stick to pull a sure goal off the line following a stuff attempt by Nico Hischier late in the second period. It preserved the score at 2-2. It was Woll's first shutout of the season and third of his career. Woll has had a strong December with six wins against just one loss and 15 goals allowed (.926) in seven starts. Anthony Stolarz (upper body) remains out indefinitely, and the Leafs have alternated Woll and Dennis Hildeby, who has gone 1-3-3 (21 goals, .901) in the same number of starts. At some point, it seems likely the Leafs will turn to Woll a bit more often given the team's need to win.