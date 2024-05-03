Woll stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Woll has won back-to-back starts, stopping 49 of 51 shots in that span. The 25-year-old nearly had his first postseason shutout Thursday, but a Morgan Geekie goal in the final second spoiled it. Woll is almost certain to start Saturday's Game 7 in Boston after pulling the Maple Leafs back from the brink following Ilya Samsonov's poor start to the series.