Woll will be between the pipes at home versus the Kings on Tuesday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Woll is riding a three-game winning streak, during which he has allowed just two goals on 98 shots for a .980 save percentage with one shutout. The 25-year-old backstop has seemingly replaced Ilya Samsonov as the preferred choice in the crease, though his hold on the No. 1 job is likely tenuous at best. It will likely be a relatively even split between Woll and Samsonov moving forward, with the hot hand getting to stay in the goal.