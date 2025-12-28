Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gets win despite sloppy team play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll made 26 saves in a 7-5 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Woll came up big several times for a team that got way too loose in the third period and allowed three goals to let the Sens back in the game. Woll is 3-1-0 in four starts since his return from injury, but his save percentage in that span is .892 (13 goals allowed; 130 shots).
