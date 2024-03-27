Share Video

Woll stopped 19 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The goaltending for the Maple Leafs has been a struggle and Woll did not make it any better. After a strong showing on Sunday, in which he posted a .943 save percentage, he faced fewer shots on the night between the two goalies and still allowed five goals. It does not look like Toronto has decided who the No. 1 netminder is as they head into the playoffs so fantasy managers will have to keep an eye out as the starters are announced for the remainder of the games.

