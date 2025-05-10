Woll stopped 31 of 36 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Panthers in Game 3.

Due to the absence of Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Woll has played in Toronto's last three games, and he's given up at least three goals in each of his starts. The Maple Leafs hold a 2-1 in the series, but Woll's numbers haven't delivered much confidence. He's gone 2-1 with a 3.99 GAA and an .869 save percentage this postseason.