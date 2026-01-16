Woll allowed six goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Maple Leafs' three-goal first period put them ahead early, but they couldn't make it last. Woll was unable to fend off a relentless comeback effort from the Golden Knights, and in the end, the 27-year-old netminder came away with one of his worst outings of the season. He's down to 11-4-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 19 appearances, so he's still been fairly steady between the pipes. The Maple Leafs' next game is Saturday in Winnipeg.