Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gives up three goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Woll was making his season debut Saturday after being away from the team for personal reasons. While he wasn't particularly bad in this game and didn't have any blame for the goals he conceded, the offense didn't provide him enough support. Woll's next chance to earn his first win of the campaign will come Tuesday against the Blues at home.
