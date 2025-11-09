Woll (personal) stopped 21 of 24 shots in AHL Toronto's 3-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

In the first game of his conditioning assignment, Woll blanked the Phantoms on nine shots in the first period, but he gave up all three goals in the second. It's unclear how long he will stay in the minors or if he will play in any full contests before joining the Maple Leafs.