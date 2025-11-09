Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Goes nearly two periods for Marlies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (personal) stopped 21 of 24 shots in AHL Toronto's 3-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
In the first game of his conditioning assignment, Woll blanked the Phantoms on nine shots in the first period, but he gave up all three goals in the second. It's unclear how long he will stay in the minors or if he will play in any full contests before joining the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Headed to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Begins preparing for return•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moved to long-term injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moves to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Taking leave of absence•