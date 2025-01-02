Woll will start on the road versus the Islanders on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.comreports.

Woll turned aside 30 shots Tuesday in a 3-1 home win versus the Islanders, boosting his record to 11-6-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 17 starts this season. The Islanders have scored only 100 times in 38 games this season.