Woll will protect the road goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll is set to get a favorable matchup, though this is the second half of a back-to-back for the Maple Leafs. The Rangers are sitting Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick for roster-management reasons in this contest. Woll has lost his last two outings, allowing eight goals on 63 shots in those contests, so he's far from a lock for a good performance even against a depleted roster.