Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Headed to AHL Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (personal) will be sent to AHL Toronto for a conditioning stint, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Friday.
Woll has yet to see any game action, as he took a leave of absence early in training camp. The 27-year-old netminder was outstanding last season with the Maple Leafs, posting a 27-14-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 42 regular-season games. He should return within two weeks and will share the crease with Anthony Stolarz upon his return.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Begins preparing for return•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moved to long-term injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moves to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Taking leave of absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Absent from practice•