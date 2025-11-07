Woll (personal) will be sent to AHL Toronto for a conditioning stint, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Friday.

Woll has yet to see any game action, as he took a leave of absence early in training camp. The 27-year-old netminder was outstanding last season with the Maple Leafs, posting a 27-14-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 42 regular-season games. He should return within two weeks and will share the crease with Anthony Stolarz upon his return.