Woll was assigned to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Woll stopped 86 of 94 shots in four postseason outings with the Maple Leafs en route to a 1-2 record. He will try to help the Marlies stave off elimination from the Calder Cup Playoffs in Game 3 against Rochester on Wednesday. Woll posted a 16-4-1 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 21 AHL appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.
