Woll stopped 28 of 33 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Woll was under siege for a large portion of the first period, but he was able to get the game to the first intermission with no goals on the board. The Panthers regrouped well and put three goals away in the second, and the Maple Leafs couldn't provide much of a response. Woll ends the postseason 3-4 with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage over seven games, all in the second round after Anthony Stolarz was knocked out of the series opener versus Florida due to an upper-body injury. Heading into 2025-26, it's likely the Maple Leafs will run it back with Woll and Stolarz as a tandem in goal, as the duo gave Toronto stability from the net out in the regular season.