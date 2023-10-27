Woll stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Woll stood tall in the net, limiting the Stars to a Mason Marchment tally in the second period. With a third straight strong performance, Woll is gaining momentum to take over the starting gig for the Maple Leafs. He's allowed five goals on 128 shots over four appearances this season, vastly outplaying Ilya Samsonov. Toronto's current road trip ends Saturday in Nashville, and the team has yet to name a starter for that contest.