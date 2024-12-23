Woll will protect the home net against the Jets on Monday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Woll surrendered five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders. He has a 9-5-0 record with one shutout, a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.66 goals per game in 2024-25.