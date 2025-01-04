Woll will protect the home net versus Boston on Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Woll enters the game on a three-game winning streak, allowing only four goals on 89 shots (.955 save percentage). He is 12-6-0 with one shutout, a 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Bruins have had trouble finding the back of the net this season, averaging only 2.58 goals per game, 29th in the NHL.