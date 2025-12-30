Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Tuesday, per David Alter of The Hockey News
Woll has won his last two outings despite allowing eight goals on 63 shots. He has a 7-4-1 record this season with 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 12 appearances. New Jersey sits 27th in the league with 2.71 goals per game this year.
