default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Woll will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Tuesday, per David Alter of The Hockey News

Woll has won his last two outings despite allowing eight goals on 63 shots. He has a 7-4-1 record this season with 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 12 appearances. New Jersey sits 27th in the league with 2.71 goals per game this year.

More News