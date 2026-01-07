Woll will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll has allowed eight goals on 42 shots in his last two outings en route to a record of 0-0-1. He has gone 8-4-2 this season with one shutout, a 2.82 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 15 appearances. Florida sits 14th in the league this campaign with 3.10 goals per game.