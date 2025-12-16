Woll (lower body) will start at home against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Woll will make his first start since Dec. 4 in Raleigh after missing four consecutive games because of his injury. The 27-year-old is still officially on injured reserve, per the NHL media site, but that tag should be lifted in short order. Prior to getting hurt, Woll had won back-to-back outings, posting a phenomenal 1.20 GAA and a .960 save percentage across that span. The Blackhawks, who sit 24th in the NHL with 2.84 goals per game this season, will be without Connor Bedard (upper body) on Tuesday, so this could be a favorable matchup for Woll.