Woll will get the starting nod at home versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll will take the first game of the Leafs' back-to-back, which likely means Anthony Stolarz will be between the pipes on the road versus the Rangers on Thursday. The 26-year-old Woll has started just five of Toronto's last 11 outings but is sporting a 4-1-0 record over that stretch. While Stolarz should continue to see the bulk of the workload, Woll could play himself into a larger share of the crease heading into the final weeks of the season.

