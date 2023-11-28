Per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, Woll was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him in line to guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Tuesday.

Woll was solid in his last start Friday against the Penguins, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to return to the win column in a home matchup with a Florida team that's averaging just 2.82 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.