Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Inks entry-level deal
Woll signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
Woll was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft before heading to Boston College where he's improved his numbers each of the last three years. The 6-foot-4 netminder's next step will be to join AHL Toronto, likely next season.
