Woll was recalled to the taxi squad Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Jack Campbell (leg) will sit out for "weeks," so the Maple Leafs need a No. 3 netminder behind Frederik Andersen and Michael Hutchinson. Woll -- a 2016 third-round pick -- has begun his quarantine and should join team activities in about a week. The 22-year-old was solid over his three-year career at Boston College, but he posted an unimpressive .880 save percentage over 32 appearances with AHL Toronto last year.