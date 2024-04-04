Woll stopped 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but while Toronto's offense went cold the rest of the night, Woll couldn't slow down Tampa. The 25-year-old goalie is 2-5-0 in seven starts since the beginning of March with a 3.32 GAA and .878 save percentage, but with the Leafs having all but clinched a playoff spot, Woll will likely continue seeing steady work over the final couple weeks to keep Ilya Samsonov as fresh as possible for the postseason.