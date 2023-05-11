Woll made 24 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 Game 4 win over the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart ended Woll's shutout bid with 7:47 remaining in the third period, but Toronto scored twice before then to give the goalie adequate support to extend the team's season. Woll got the Maple Leafs on the board in this series with a win in his first playoff start, but Toronto still trails 3-1 heading into Game 5 on Friday. Even if Ilya Samsonov (upper body) recovers by Friday, Toronto will likely stick with Woll after this season-saving performance.