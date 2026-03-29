Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Left alone on island by teammates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll made 33 saves in a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs were outshot 38-13 in the contest, and the score could have been much worse if not for a solid display by Woll. His .904 save percentage is well above the NHL average of .897, but deploying him in fantasy right now is a dangerous choice with the team disintegrating in front of him.
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