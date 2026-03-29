Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Let alone on island by teammates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll made 33 saves in a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Poor Woll. The Leafs were invisible in front of him, and the score could have been double if not for the talent of the netminder. Leafs' head coach Craig Berube was blunt with reporters after the game: "We had one player that showed up tonight and that was our goalie." Woll is solid -- his .904 save percentage is well above the NHL average of .897. But deploying him in fantasy right now is a dangerous choice with the team disintegrating in front of him.
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