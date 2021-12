Woll (undisclosed) surrendered six goals on 41 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

The second period is where it all went wrong for Woll, as he allowed four goals in a span of 8:54 to let things get out of hand. The 23-year-old took his first NHL loss, and the six goals he allowed Sunday were more than he had in his first three games combined (five). The American will likely get a chance to back up Jack Campbell until Petr Mrazek (groin) is ready to return.