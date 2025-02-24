Woll stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

He would have had a shutout if periods were 19 minutes long -- both of the Blackhawks' goals came in the final minute of a frame. Woll has been just fine lately, giving up either two or three goals in nine straight outings while winning six of them. He's now 20-11-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. Woll and Anthony Stolarz figure to share the workload the rest of the way, though both have proven themselves capable as starters when the other has been out at times this season. The Maple Leafs visit the Bruins on Tuesday.