Woll stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Woll performed better than Ilya Samsonov had in the first two games of the year, but the Maple Leafs' offense didn't hold up its end of the bargain. The Blackhawks tallied three times in the second period to send Woll to defeat in his first outing of the year. The 25-year-old should still see a solid role as a backup to Samsonov this season, and Woll could push for the starter's job if he performs especially well.