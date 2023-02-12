Woll made 36 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on home ice Saturday.

It was his season debut. The loss wasn't really on Woll, who battled all night long. The Leafs dominated in the first, but wavered from that point. Woll was 3-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage in four games for Toronto last season, all of which were on the road.