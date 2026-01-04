Woll made 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The Leafs sat back in the third and let the Isles tie the game and force overtime. Matthew Schaefer ultimately beat him in OT. Woll has allowed four goals in each of his last two games, including a mercy pull on New Year's Day against the Jets. But since his return from injury in mid-December, Woll is 4-1-1 in seven starts, and the Leafs are starting to claw their way back to a postseason berth.