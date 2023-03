Woll turned aside 25 of 26 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday.

Blake Coleman beat Woll with his shorthanded goal early in the first period, but the 24-year-old goaltender was flawless after that. Woll also stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 5-1 victory over Montreal on Feb. 18, so he's now recorded two wins in three NHL games this season. He also has a 2.32 GAA and .931 save percentage in 15 outings with the AHL's Marlies in 2022-23.